“Until a few years ago we had three great pillars for the treatment of cancer: surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Today there is also interventional radiology”. This was stated by Gianpaolo Carrafiello, president of the 51st Sirm National Congress – Society of medical and interventional radiology, speaking on the role of the radiologist in oncology, during the third day of the event which brings together 8 thousand specialists at Mico in Milan.