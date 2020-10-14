Nurses, health executives, nursery nurses or even medical secretaries: many of them have been victims of burnout. Faced with the extremely fast pace of work, sometimes non-existent cohesion and the large number of patients, they ended up breaking down. This blow to morale affects even in everyday life outside the hospital. A caregiver explains that her relatives took turns staying with her, making sure she was okay. They even had to force her to eat.

The ill-being of caregivers is not a recent phenomenon. However, the health crisis linked to the coronavirus epidemic has only further deteriorated their working conditions. There are more and more patients and it is sometimes difficult to manage them all well. To try to help a nursing staff to the limit, a listening platform is set up. “We had as many calls in four months as in three years and six months“, reveals Catherine Cornibert of the Healthcare Professionals Association.