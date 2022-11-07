Pensions in health care will increase by six percent next year, the PFZW pension fund has just announced. The pension premium remains the same. More funds are expected to increase pensions.

It is the second increase in several months. In October, pensions already rose by 2.7 percent. PFZW is in a favorable financial position, mainly thanks to the rise in interest rates. This leaves room for increasing pensions. The pension entitlements of working people will also increase by six percent.

The increase is not enough to compensate for the entire loss of purchasing power due to the high inflation. Inflation is 14.5 percent. But the pension fund is not rich enough to increase pensions by that percentage.

Purchasing power is falling

The pressure to raise was great. Retirees in particular are seeing their purchasing power decline due to high inflation. "More and more people are getting into trouble because of the rising prices," said Joanne Kellerman, chairman of PFZW. "Employees and retirees in care are also struggling with this. That is why we are pleased that we will be able to increase pensions and pension entitlements again in January."

The average pension in healthcare is 690 euros gross per month. “That’s about 40 euros gross per month,” said Kellerman. And that is significant by PFZW standards. “It’s the biggest increase since 1978.”

The increase is partly possible because the financial rules for pension funds have been relaxed. Thanks to the relaxation, pension funds can increase pensions earlier. In addition, the funds benefit from rising interest rates.

In the coming weeks, more pension funds will announce whether and, if so, by how much pensions will increase next year. Most funds are expected to increase.