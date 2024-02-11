Health care outside the Region: when it is really needed and why

Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Around a million Italians migrate every year (especially from the South) for treatment. Main reasons: poor or poor quality services in the area, long waits for tests and visits. Virtuous example: the number of women undergoing breast cancer surgery outside the Region is decreasing

Far from home to cure themselves, almost always from the South towards the Northin the hope of receiving the best care for your illness. We leave to carry out highly complex surgical interventionsas vertebral arthrodesispancreatic cancer or replantation of a limbor to reach the specialized center for your rare disease, but also to have a specialist visit or a diagnostic test such as magnetic resonance imaging, or, again, to undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

It is estimated that i health trips interest, in about a year one million Italians. In 2022, only hospitalizations carried out outside the Region there were almost 630 thousand (compared to 498 thousand in 2020, the year of the pandemic) as revealed by the data from the Health Statistics and Information Flows Office of Agenasthe National Agency for Regional Health Services (see table) .

But it is always necessary to change Region to get treatment? What are the criteria for choosing? Here's what to know.

Right to benefits included in the Lea, even outside the Region For health mobility means the possibility of having services included in the Essential levels of assistance (Lea) in public or affiliated facilities in different regions from that of residence.

Mobility: apparent if you receive treatment where you live but reside elsewhere; random if you need urgent care while in other Regions; effective when due to patient's choice, almost always made due to the lack of supply in his areaas noted by the Court of Auditors.

According to the Agenas Report, people flee above all from Campania, Calabria and Sicily.

Given that a sick person would prefer receive the best care in the hospital near your homeone of his anyway right to obtain a health service outside your own Region.

Complex interventions and centers of excellence Moving becomes necessary when the choice of place of treatment can make the difference. It occurs when the service you need is not available in your city or region, for example cardiac surgery or a transplant; or one is missing center of excellence for the treatment of a specific pathology, which can guarantee the best treatment outcomes, relatedalso in the case of surgery to higher volumes of activitythat is, the highest number of specific interventions carried out in a year, as indicated by scientific evidence.

For the highly complex hospitalizations (based on Dr– Homogeneous groupings of diagnoses, i.e. the reimbursement that the Region recognizes to the hospital for each specific activity – editor's note) the defined healthcare migration acceptable. In this context, the recent highlights Agenas report on interregional health mobilityin 2022 there will be patients move away especially for prosthesis implantation operations that fall within the Drg 544 (over 37 thousand hospitalizations outside the Region); For vertebral arthrodesis; For major cardiothoracic interventions with cardiac catheterization and on heart valves. Travel destination of health are above all the accredited private facilitieswhere 74 percent of hospitalizations outside the Region occur. See also What triggers hunger: ghrelin, the environment, genetics and society