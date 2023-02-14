Health | Cardiologists debunk myths related to cholesterol and tell you how to get it right

Many people think of cholesterol as a problem for the old and sick, which does not bother active young people. Wrong. Cardiologists list six things everyone should understand about cholesterol.

1. Cholesterol is only harmful if there is too much of it

Cholesterol is not a death sentence or a curse word, but a fat-like substance that the body needs as a building material for cell membranes and bile acid and for the production of hormones. Cholesterol becomes a problem if there is too much of it in the bloodstream.