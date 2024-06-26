New hopes for patients with oncohaematological disease. At a press conference in Rome, Bristol Myers Squibb announced the green light from the Italian Medicines Agency for the reimbursement of two Car T cell therapies. The first is idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel), indicated in the treatment of multiple myeloma. The second is lisocabtagene maraleucel indicated for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma and grade 3B follicular lymphoma in relapse or refractory to treatment after two or more lines of systemic therapy.