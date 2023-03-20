President questions what is “spending” and what is “investment” and says that economics courses need to change

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (20.Mar.2023) that health should not be within the spending ceiling. The speech was during the relaunch of the program “More Doctors”, which is now called “More Doctors for Brazil”. The PT questioned what is spent and what is investment and said that economics courses need to change.

“How can you put something like health within the spending cap? What is the price you pay for not taking care of people on time?”he said.

Lula’s statement on the spending cap follows the same line adopted during the 2022 campaign. The government is formulating a new fiscal rule to replace the cap. The measure was presented to Lula last Friday (March 17) by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

Lula said that it is necessary to change people’s mentality in public administration and criticized those who say that public policies are spending.

“Every time [que] we are going to discuss a social advance, someone from the economic area appears to say ‘but this is an expense, we cannot spend it, there is no way to spend it’”he said.

For him, Brazil spent much more than it should have by neglecting issues considered wasteful, such as education and the fight against racism.

The president also defended that there be subsidies for programs aimed at the poorest. As an argument, he said that the country supports a debt of more than R$ 1 trillion and would have no reason not to support subsidies.

“We need to clear our heads, the economics course from now on needs to change what is cost, what is spent and what is investment. Because there is nothing more precious than investing so that a poor person can eat 3 times a day.”

Or after 100 days

The president has said that he will take stock and launch various public policies when his government completes 100 days since taking office. On this 2nd, he declared after the milestone he will focus on the middle class and job creation.

“As of 100 days, a new stage in our administration will begin. From the 100 days onwards we will have to start doing new things, we have to address the Brazilian middle class a little. Because deep down, deep down she has suffered a lot from the mismanagement of this country”he stated.

Lula said that investment will be needed in order to have more jobs and that, for that, he will use public banks. For him, if the government and the private sector do not have the resources to invest, public banks can fulfill this role.

“More Doctors for Brazil”

The launch event held at the Planalto Palace was attended by President Lykam of the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade and other ministers, such as Education, Camilo Santana. Here’s the full presentation of the new Mais Médicos program (721 KB).

The new format of the program foresees the initial opening of 15,000 new vacancies for health professionals, with 28,000 becoming effective by the end of 2023. ), focusing on areas of extreme poverty and traditional communities.

Who can work at Mais Médicos

Physicians qualified to work in the program can be trained in Brazil or abroad, as long as they have their RMS (Registration of the Ministry of Health) in order. The government, however, will give preference to professionals graduated in the country.

The minimum participation in the program is 4 years, with a renewal clause for another 4. Before, it provided for 3 years, also extendable for another 3.

Those who work at Mais Médicos have a 50% discount on the Revalida (National Exam for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas).

Benefits for professionals

The selection is made through public notice and allows doctors to do specialization and master’s degree in up to 4 years. They also receive benefits proportional to the amount of the grant (about R$13,000 per month) to take up residency in peripheries and isolated regions.

For doctors, the government also guarantees the full amount of the scholarship during the period of maternity leave, of 6 months, and also 20 days for paternity leave. Before, the program provided for the suspension of the scholarship and payment of assistance from the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) for mothers who had to take a leave of absence.

Professionals trained in programs with the support of the federal government, such as Fies (Financing for Higher Education Students), and doctors who agree to work in peripheral regions will also have incentives.

Physicians who complete their residency in this modality will have an additional score of 10% in the selection of residency programs.

According to the government, “These new Mais Médicos rules aim to reduce turnover and ensure continuity of assistance to the population that most needs care”.

Changes

Read below what changes in the new Mais Médicos: