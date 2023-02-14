We always think that it is the heart, but the organ that mediates love the most is the brain. However, most scientific studies that seek to explain who we are attracted to or who we fall in love with are riddled with stereotypes and social constructs. What we do know is that love, as a couple, as a friend or as a family, improves our health.

Science seeks answers even to questions as complex as what love is, what it is for, and how it operates in our bodies. In such a delicate matter with so many edges, we review what we know and what we don’t.

The hormones

They are the messenger chemicals in our body and regulate everything from physiological processes to our moods. Hormones are key in some spheres of our lives, like sex, but also love in many of its aspects. For example, hormones such as testosterone or estrogen can influence libido and sexual desire.

During falling in love, other hormones are responsible for making us feel euphoric and hooked: for example, dopamine, which is released when we do things that make us feel happiness and pleasure, is one of the protagonists. The same happens with norepinephrine, also related to our alert systems and risk situations. Both can influence even making us lose interest in eating or sleeping.

In fact, falling in love awakens brain pathways for reward systems, largely mediated by dopamine. The effects are similar to those that are activated in substance abuse or in common vices, such as eating sweets. It makes us feel so good that we have to consume more to continue having the same feeling. This is why a break comes to resemble a withdrawal syndrome.

On the other hand, love is not only the first impulse, but it is also building a lasting bond of attachment and affection. In this sense, one of the most present hormones is oxytocin, related to feelings of well-being and empathy. In fact, oxytocin appears at several key moments, such as sex, breastfeeding or childbirth. Three very different moments but united by a common element: they are basic for the creation of a bond of affection.

The stereotypes

Measuring, quantifying or determining love from science, supposedly objective, is difficult. Especially since romance, attraction, desire, and affection are deeply traversed by sociocultural dynamics. In fact, there are several scientific studies that have been built from stereotyped visions of what we believe love is, or what we consider attractive, contributing to this type of bias.

For example, there are studies that conclude that attraction occurs through the smell of people, as a result of pheromones, some chemical substances that we emit. Some investigations that ensure that men feel more attracted to women who are at their most fertile moment, while many women choose their partners because they are the ones with the most different DNA from them, something that would favor reproduction.

Other studies claim that we find more symmetrical faces attractive because we associate them with healthier individuals, a relationship that was quickly shown to be untrue.

These types of postulates are usually based solely on heterosexual relationships and tend to ignore the fact that attraction is mediated by what is socially considered beautiful, just like love, which is riddled with preconceived ideas.

The cares

Probably, when science tries to explain love, there are more uncertainties than precisions. However, there is one thing that is clear: lasting bonds of affection improve our health. One study concluded that married people had a 10% to 15% lower risk of premature death.

According to Harvard Universitythere are several factors that can explain this: marriage helps two people to be respectively aware of their health, it also influences having routines that contribute to a healthy lifestyle and usually has positive effects on our mental health.

However, attributing it solely to marriage may be, again, a fall into the preconception of love. It has been shown that affective bonds Friends or family members also contribute to improving our health in the same way that a loving relationship can.