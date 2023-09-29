The Ministry of Health and Community Protection called on all segments of society to adopt practices that support heart health, through proper nutrition, physical activity, reducing obesity, and quitting smoking, in addition to conducting periodic medical examinations, noting that these practices constitute an institutional approach that reduces the spread of the disease and improves From the results of national health indicators, in line with government strategic plans and sustainable development programmes.

The Ministry, represented by the Department of Public Health and Prevention – Noncommunicable Diseases Section – organized an awareness event at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, to celebrate World Heart Day, which falls on September 29 of each year, with the aim of raising the level of awareness of heart health among the Authority’s employees, and identifying risk factors that lead to diseases. Heart and arteries, and the importance of performing periodic medical examinations.

The event included an awareness lecture on heart and arterial diseases, the factors that cause these diseases, their impact on quality of life, and prevention methods, by following several steps, most notably adhering to a healthy diet, not excessive use of salt, and practicing regular exercise and sports activities, while maintaining a healthy weight. And quit smoking.

Head of the Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health at the Ministry, Dr. Buthaina Ben Balila, said that World Heart Day is an opportunity to spread community awareness of the importance of heart health and raise awareness of risk factors, and provide information and medical examinations that help encourage individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle and move towards the path of prevention of heart disease. Heart disease.