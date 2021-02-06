The British strain is behind at least 30 cases of Covid in the Region of Murcia, which has triggered the alarms in the Ministry of Health. The spokesman for this department, Jaime Pérez, asked yesterday that “the Ministry of Health urgently address the taking of measures to combat the new strains in the national territory.” One of the main problems, at the moment, is the limitation to know to what extent the British variant is already widespread throughout the regional territory, due to the lack of genetic sequencing tests for the virus.

This type of analysis is being carried out only at the National Center for Microbiology, in Madrid. Health sends samples of suspected patients for having recently been in the United Kingdom or in contact with people from this country. To date, 220 samples have been submitted, of which 30 have had a positive result.

However, although genetic sequencing is not carried out in the Region, the SMS does have PCR test kits from the Thermo Fisher brand, which allow the detection of suspected cases of being caused by the British strain. These teams analyze three different regions of the virus to confirm if it is SARS-CoV-2. One of them becomes undetectable in this test when it comes to the new variant, having undergone mutations.

Madrid confirmed yesterday the first infection by the Brazilian mutation in Spain



In other communities, random samplings are being carried out with these teams to try to find out how far the expansion of the strain reaches in their territories. In the Region, however, the Ministry has not reported the results of these searches, although Jaime Pérez assured several weeks ago that they were being done. The Ministry plans to carry out a sampling throughout Spain to try to determine the degree of introduction of the new variants in the country.

Fear of a new wave



The Ministry of Health, for the first time, recognizes that the British strain is not only more contagious but could also be more lethal. The department headed by Carolina Darias yesterday issued an alert, dated January 26, insisting that it is a “real possibility” that this variant of the virus is more serious and causes a new wave of infections and hospital overloads shortly .

“The VOC B.1.1.7 variant is present in Spain and has been detected in several autonomous communities where secondary transmission has also occurred”, warns the document of the experts who recall that “several communities have reported very rapid increases in the incidence of the variant ‘.

The British is not the only new variant that worries in Spain, although at the moment it is the one that has managed to be introduced the most. Catalonia detected two days ago the second case of Covid caused by the South African strain. Meanwhile, Madrid confirmed yesterday the first infection linked to the Brazilian variant. This is a 44-year-old male who entered Spain on January 29 through the Barajas airport. The traveler had a negative PCR at origin, but upon arrival an antigen test was performed with a positive result. On February 2, just three days later, Spain banned flights from Brazil and also from South Africa.

The Professor of Physics at the University of Murcia Antonio Guirao warns of the risk of an acceleration of the growth of the epidemic during the spring if the incidence does not drop in time and the new strains become dominant. These variants can be 40% to 70% more contagious.