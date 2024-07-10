“The role of the scientific society is very solid and noble: to bring to everyone’s attention the impact of periodontitis, a fundamental cause not only in edentulism, therefore in tooth loss, but also a substantial contributory cause of serious systemic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes or some rheumatological diseases. As a scientific society we can provide colleagues and patients with tools to improve the scenario in question”, and “the comparison with the institutions is fundamental”. Francesco Cairo, professor of Periodontology at the University of Florence and president of the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIDP), said this to Adnkronos Salute, during the National Periodontitis Day.