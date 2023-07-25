





07:13 File: A girl lights candles during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the occasion of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, India on December 1, 2021. © Rupak DeChowdhuri / Reuters

The subsidiary of British pharmaceutical GKS, Viiv Healthcare, announced that the European Medicines Agency has given its marketing recommendation for the drug Cabotegravir. This is administered in six annual doses, with a capacity to prevent HIV of up to two months each. The drug, in addition to having been endorsed as being more effective than other similar drugs administered in daily tablets, may bring advantages over people who face stigma due to the daily use of preventive pills for the virus that causes AIDS.