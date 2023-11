“We believe that talents are the heart of everything and we could only look for them among young people, who are the future of our society and our company”. These are the words of Andrea Buratti, CEO of Synlab for Italy, who spoke on the sidelines of the final event of the Synlab Italia Group’s Hackathon, Thursday 9 November at the Human Technopole in Milan, during which the most innovative idea was awarded in the healthcare field.