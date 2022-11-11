“The figure of the doctor of the future remains that of a trained professional but will have new tools at his disposal, including telemedicine and information technology”. This was stated by the president of the ISS, Silvio Brusaferro, on the sidelines of the second edition of Tech2Doc, an event promoted in Rome by the Enpam Foundation to support doctors and dentists in the transition towards the digitalization of medicine. “The agreement that the ISS has signed with Enpam is part of those system actions that aim to ensure that the tools that are made available find a concrete variation”, he concluded.