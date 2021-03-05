There are 1,500 more than what was communicated this Thursday by the health counselor, Juan José Pedreño. 1,840 professionals will receive the first dose at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia and 878 at the Felipe VI Pavilion in Lorca A health care provider prepares a dose of the Covid vaccine, in a file image. / NAcho GArcía / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, March 5, 2021, 1:41 PM



Some 2,700 teachers in the Region will be vaccinated this Sunday at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia. It is about 1,500 more than the figure reported by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, this Thursday (1,200). It is the last day of this week when the immunization of teachers and staff of Early Childhood and Primary Education of the Community begins. About 2,700 teachers are scheduled to administer the first dose. Specifically, 1,840 professionals have been summoned to the Murcia Sports Palace and 878 to be vaccinated at the Felipe VI Pavilion in Lorca.

In total, 10,572 early childhood and special education teachers and staff belong to group 6b and 28,340 primary school teachers and secondary school teachers to group 6C. In total, there are 38,912 professionals from both public and private centers. These professionals will receive the dose of AstraZeneca, so vaccination will begin with those under 55 years of age.