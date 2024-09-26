“The possibility of being cured despite refractoriness to standard therapy is more than a hope, for some patients it is a reality. There is a complex therapy and the process is long, but in some indications a recovery can be achieved in 50% of cases”. Thus, Stefania Bramanti, head of the Humanitas cell therapy section, on the sidelines of the presentation of “Light among fragments”. Mira’s journey, from the discovery of the disease to hope with CAR-T”. An animated 2D short film, produced by the three-year students in Cinema and Animation by NABA and promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of AIL – Italian Association against Leukemia-Lymphoma and Myeloma and Aladdin’s Lamp ETS.