Dozens of people were poisoned after undergoing a Botox injection into the digestive system to lose weight in Istanbul, Turkey. The health authorities recommended not to travel to the country for any aesthetic operation that includes Botox.
Despite the fact that at the time this program was broadcast, 14 cases of botulism were reported, Turkey registered 53 more cases, bringing the total number of people affected to 67.
