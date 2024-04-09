“We must certainly collaborate together with the institutions, together with the scientific societies, so that vaccinations actually fall within the scope of those that are the path of cancer patients”. These are the words of Adriana Bonifacino, president of the IncontraDonna Foundation, on the sidelines of the event “Vaccination protection in fragile and at-risk patients. Focus on oncology patients”, which took place in Rome. “We are especially interested in two types of projects that concern oncology. One is that on Papillomavirus vaccination. The another type of vaccination is that of herpes zoster, for fragile cancer patients, which is crucial. And it is still not too well known”, added Bonifacino.