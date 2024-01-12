The harsh climate, the end of holidays and holidays, the return to everyday life and the new year that has just begun: this is a mix that can knock out the psychological state of many Italians on the saddest day of the year, Blue Monday, coming soon. Monday 15 January. “It is no coincidence that at this time of year, as in autumn, we see a surge in requests for help from a psychologist. It is the so-called 'seasonal depression' that everyone can and must know how to deal with on their own. First of all, help the “Being aware of this malaise, awareness is already an important first step. In the most serious cases, it is necessary to ask for help”. This is what the president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop), David Lazzari, told Adnkronos Salute on ' sad Monday'.

“We are not machines and we are affected by changes, not only climate changes – explains Lazzari – so being aware of it is already very important. Then we need to understand what makes us feel better to counteract this sense of sadness, anxiety and depression: for some it is seeing a film at the cinema or a show at the theatre, for others it is beneficial to be with friends or practice an outdoor sport. Everyone should make their own assessments, we are 'potentially' our own managers. If we can't, it's best to turn to a specialist,” he concludes.