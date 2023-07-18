Health | Blue-green algae can even kill a dog – This is how you can find out if there is blue-green algae in the water

In Finland, blue-green algae produce both neurotoxins and liver toxins. The naked eye cannot tell which cyanobacteria are poisonous and which are not.

Blue-green algae occurs in Finnish water bodies in mid- and late summer. Blue-green algae is life-threatening for humans only in rare situations, but it can be very fatal for dogs.

The floating substance visible in the water from early summer is mostly pollen. In late summer, the rising temperature causes blue-green algae to grow in eutrophic water areas. Winds and currents move algae masses, which is why blue-green algae concentrations can vary quickly in different areas.

However, not all blue-green algae are poisonous. With the naked eye, a person cannot detect which blue-green algae is poisonous and which is not.

Despite its name, blue-green algae often appear greenish.

In the largest in some cases, there are almost no symptoms from blue-green algae or they are so mild that a person does not notice their subsequent exposure to blue-green algae.

Department doctor at the Poison Information Center Aino Pennanen tells us that blue-green algae is basically not life-threatening to humans, except in isolated cases. The most common symptom of blue-green algae is skin irritation.

In addition to the toxic substances of blue-green algae, the duration of exposure, the amount of blue-green algae in the water and any previous skin diseases affect whether symptoms will occur.

No one should swim in water contaminated with blue-green algae.

“Anyone who has seen proper algae rafts, i.e. water that looks like blue-green paint, will surely understand that it can’t be terribly healthy,” says Pennanen.

Throwing blue-green algae-contaminated water into the sauna heater can cause respiratory irritation and nausea. The water must also not be used as irrigation, dish or washing water.

Fish caught in algae-filled water can be eaten, as the toxins do not transfer to the fish’s flesh, but the use of the fish’s internal organs should be avoided.

Blue-green algae is not actually an algae but a cyanobacterium that produces various toxins, i.e. poisonous substances. Blue-green algae found in Finnish inland waterways mainly produce neurotoxins and liver toxins. Occurs In Finland, in lakes and sea areas and is typically found around Midsummer until the end of summer. See also This McLaren 765LT is really something for Rico Verhoeven Blue-green algae swimming in contaminated water should be avoided. You can’t drink it. Its contaminated water must not be used for washing, washing dishes, watering or as bathing water. Dogs must not be allowed to swim in water contaminated with blue-green algae. The most common symptoms from blue-green algae include stomach symptoms, i.e. nausea, stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting, and skin symptoms, such as rash and burning lips. Flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, headache, eye irritation and fever are also possible. The symptoms are normally mild and last no more than a week. Usually for blue-green algae exposure, symptomatic home treatment is sufficient. In case of suspected poisoning, you can get more information from the Poison Information Center, and in case of animal exposure, from a veterinarian. Source: Vesi.fi

Produced by algae poisons are especially dangerous for animals. If a dog goes swimming in water contaminated with blue-green algae, it can even die in the worst case scenario. A dog that gets into the water probably drinks contaminated water or otherwise ends up in its system.

If the dog swims in water with blue-green algae, it must be washed well immediately after swimming, so that the toxic substance does not end up in its body by, for example, licking Turkey.

Dogs or other animals must not be allowed to swim in water with blue-green algae. In dogs, blue-green algae poisoning can cause, for example, diarrhea, vomiting, drooling, muscle tremors or symptoms of paralysis.

“ Blue-green algae is not solid and cannot be lifted.

Blue-green algae butter detect water in two different ways. One way is to put a stick in the water and try to see if you can lift the algae. Blue-green algae is not solid and cannot be lifted.

Another way is to take water in a drinking glass and wait an hour. If it is blue-green algae, it will rise to the surface of the glass. The toxins in blue-green algae water are not destroyed by boiling or chlorine disinfection.

Read more: This is a simple water glass test that reveals the water’s suitability for swimming – An expert explains why even adults should take blue-green algae seriously