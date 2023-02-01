On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the blood oranges of health are back in favor of research: after the appointment in squares and schools, the Airc Foundation campaign dedicated to prevention stops in 9,000 supermarkets. Saturday 4 February marks the twenty-third edition of World Cancer Day organized in 2000 by the Union for International Cancer Control. “Uniting our voices to act” is the theme proposed this year to raise awareness among citizens and institutions on the need to make cancer treatments accessible to patients all over the world and not just in the richest countries.

In Italy alone there are 390,700 new cases of cancer diagnosed in 2022, an increase compared to previous years – reads a note from the Airc -. A recovery that risks getting worse if a barrier to unhealthy behaviors and habits is not put in place. According to the latest surveys, in Italy 33% of adults are overweight and 10% obese, 24% smoke and sedentary people have increased from 23% in 2008 to 31% in 2021.

“Prevention is one of the main tools for reducing the probability of developing cancer and it is within our reach every day – recalls Federico Caligaris Cappio, scientific director of Airc – If early diagnosis allows us to anticipate the moment in which a tumor is discovered, other simple interventions make it possible to contain the risk that some tumors occur. Healthier habits and behaviors, such as healthy eating, physical activity and giving up smoking could prevent the appearance of about one in three tumors”.

Preventing cancer through healthy lifestyle habits is the theme of the historic AIRC campaign “The Oranges of Health”, which took place last Saturday in thousands of squares and schools. Fundraising and awareness continues in supermarkets with the “Blood Oranges for Research” initiative, which symbolically kicks off on World Cancer Day for about two weeks. There are over 50 participating brands of large-scale retail and organized distribution, with 9,000 points of sale and over 870,000 nets. For each pack distributed from February 4, while stocks last, AIRC will receive 50 cents to support the work of its researchers.

With this initiative, the Airc Foundation has raised 1,160,000 euros since 2016. This is an ongoing contribution, given to the research of thousands of scientists who work in Italy to make cancer ever more curable. Dozens of brands adhering to Blood Oranges for Research: the complete list is on the arancedellasalute.it website