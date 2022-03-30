Between 46 and 60 million people suffer from bipolar disorder around the world. It is difficult to know the exact figure because it is still an underdiagnosed disease, despite being so prevalent. On average, a diagnosis can take up to six years to arrive, a delay that worsens people’s quality of life and puts their health at risk. We talk about bipolar disorder and how to break the stigmas that surround it.

