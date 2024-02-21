“For doctors who follow patients with diseases related to blood clotting, the main concern is represented by bleeding in the muscles or joints”. Thus Chiara Biasoli, head of the Congenital Hemorrhagic Diseases Center at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena, on the sidelines of the first Sobi Talk of 2024. Titled “Rare but true. Every story is a journey of inclusion” and organized by Sobi, the event was dedicated to sharing the stories of people with rare pathologies, with the aim of shedding light on their still unsatisfied needs and the need to outline a scenario of the situation in our country.