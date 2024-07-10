“The possibility of access to drugs could be reviewed and allow even the general practitioner to carry out an effective triage”, for skin diseases, “treating the most easily treatable pathologies at a territorial level and sending the patient who requires more complex treatments to the institution”. So said Luca Bianchi, professor of Dermatology and director of the Dermatology Operating Unit at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, participating in the ‘Equity Group’ event on chronic diseases.