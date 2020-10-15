Take a pill to relieve a headache or vitamins to fight against autumn fatigue: an ordinary gesture, but not trivial for our health. This is what reveals a new study on the dangers of self-medication conducted by 60 million consumers. 132 drugs and food supplements were scrutinized: products against colds, against allergies, to improve sleep or digestion … Result: few have proven their effectiveness.

For non-prescription drugs, only 10% offer a favorable benefit-risk ratio. For food supplements, the figure reaches 20%. Another warning: the cocktail effect. “It is also not necessary to combine the products“, warns Sophie Riedel, pharmacist at Parashop. Consequence: the National Institute of Consumption wants pharmaceutical companies to communicate more clearly. As a reminder, self-medication leads 130,000 French people to hospitals each year.