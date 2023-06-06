“There are 7 million Italians with hearing problems. The incidence of hearing loss, i.e. ‘hearing less’ increases with age: over 65 it affects 1 in 3 people, after 75 it affects 1 in 2. Among the over 80s, on the other hand, they suffer from hearing loss l 80% (4 out of 5 elderly people). But it is estimated that there are many more cases, because too many do not arrive at a diagnosis. Of these, a small part has severe-profound forms of deafness that are difficult to treat with traditional methods. That’s why we decided to dedicate a Day to Listening, on 8 June, to raise awareness among citizens of the importance of prevention”. So to Adnkronos Salute Stefano Berrettini, president of the Siaf Italian audiology and phoniatrics society and director of the Otorhinolaryngology Clinic of the University Hospital of Pisa. “From 8 June – and throughout the year – Pronto-Siaf will be active, the service made available to patients to provide information support in the field of audiology”.

With the National Listening Day “we try to make citizens aware of ear diseases – explains Berrettini – because it is important to know that these diseases can be adequately treated as long as they are identified early. At our help-desk [email protected] patients will be able to obtain information on hearing loss and send questions to Siaf specialists who will answer questions and doubts professionally throughout the year”.

Early diagnosis of hearing loss and related diseases “is essential – underlines the expert – to prevent the consequences of untreated hearing loss, i.e. problems in the development of language, learning and global development in the child and the consequences in the communicative, social, working and cognitive spheres, in the adult patient”.

Among the ear diseases, which in most cases determine hypoacusia, Berrettini lists some of them: “infectious pathologies, such as catarrhal otitis, followed by degenerative diseases, exposure to noise in the workplace, socioacusia, or rather the weakening of the auditory system due to environmental noise present in industrialized countries, premature aging of hearing and genetic diseases”. The organ of hearing “is very sophisticated and sensitive to damage which is often irreversible for adults and the elderly forced to live with a very impacting disability”.

“Fortunately, many ear diseases can be controlled with medical treatments, such as inflammatory and catarrhal diseases, and with surgery. Or, alternatively, with traditional or implantable prosthetic treatments, such as the cochlear implant, better known as the bionic ear. Thanks to these techniques, most patients with even severe and profound hearing loss can solve their problems and significantly improve their quality of life” he concludes.