According to the World Health Organization, 2.5% of the world’s population consumes cannabis, with a large number being youth who claim that the drug helps them calm down and experience life intensely.

However, doctors warn against the excessive intake of cannabis, particularly in varieties with higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive component that makes a person high.

This is because excess intake of THC can lead to adverse outcomes such as high blood pressure, nausea, etc. On the contrary, certain cannabinoids, like THCA, lack both cannabinoid receptors, making them considered safe with significant benefits for humans.

Let’s take a look at the health benefits of THCA and explore the unknown facts about the cannabinoid.

What is THCA?

THCA, also known as tetrahydrocannabinol acid, is a predecessor to THC. THCA can be found in raw cannabis plants and is also derived from hemp.

This cannabinoid contains non-psychoactive molecules, unlike delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol which has a psychoactive effect and makes a person high with just a puff.

However, be aware that THCA can go through a process of “decarboxylation” and transform into THC when smoked or heated. For instance, a high THCA flower stimulates psychoactive effects when heat is applied to the cannabinoid acid.

Due to the non-intoxicating chemical acid form of THCA, it is not controlled among people because it has a reasonably relaxing effect on people, making it legally allowed. This proves that THCA lives up to the standard of being a healthy addition to lives.

Now, let us find out the unknown healthy benefits of THCA.

Brain Protection

THCA contains neuroprotectants that protect the brain and help patients who have diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson diseases.

For instance, Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative one that affects the brain and eventually results in dementia. Therefore, THCA, with its neuroprotective properties, can treat and protect the memories of the patients.

However, do not give a heated THCA to a patient because of the potency, as it could increase a high chance of danger to their health. Allow them to take the cannabinoid in its original form either by,

Dissolving into drops

Juicing the cannabis leaves

Buying pre-made THCA edibles(make sure you buy from a trusted and well-known brand so as not to buy fake)

Slows Cancer Cell

Scientifically, THCA has a modulation of the endocannabinoid system that plays a role in regulating physiological processes. This then slows down the progress of cancer cells in the human body, especially prostate cancer.

From the symptoms of bone killing to the excruciating pain and functional impairment, Prostate Cancer has caused a high death rate among men in America. With the help of the endocannabinoid system, scientists discovered it would be a potential therapeutic target in men.

Regardless, do not be mistaken, THCA does not permanently kill cancer there is no scientific research to back that yet. The cannabinoid is only proven to slow down the rapid progress of the cancer and make cancerous patients feel more at ease with less pain.

Reduces Inflammation

THCA has anti-inflammatory properties and has stood the test of effectiveness in helping patients who suffer from inflammatory pains in their hips, joints, legs, etc. This has been confirmed by some doctors who have tried this cannabinoid on their patients.

These doctors have seen an increased improvement in their patients’s health since most have seen how this builds up the system after weeks of intake. Many other medical doctors now use this on their patients since it works effectively and faster.

Be aware that THCA should be consumed moderately and not excessively. Test it out if it works for you, and if it does not, opt out of using it.

Stop Nausea and Vomiting

THCA has proven to have an anti-nausea treatment than THC because it is void of psychoactive properties. Nausea could be a result of food poisoning, motion sickness, chemotherapy, heart disease, etc.

When it came to light that some people consumed cannabis leaf and got positive results, minor scientific research was carried out on both THC and THCA, but THC did not reduce the behavior reflective of nausea, while THCA did.

Also, THCA regulates vomiting, and many clinics have adopted this and use it for chemotherapeutic-induced nausea and vomiting.

Some have testified that after the consumption of this cannabis leaf, the nausea and vomiting get suppressed within an hour. This, however, becomes an option to opt for other than opioid medications.

Appetite Stimulant

Though this is without enough scientific research, however, TCHA has been said to function as an appetite stimulant for patients and improve the health of ill patients when transformed into THC.

For instance, some patients lose their weight due to the intensity of the illness; it could be cancer, HIV/AIDS, Crohn’s disease, etc.

Knowing how this illness transforms a man into a shadow of himself, but with the consumption of THCA, makes the patient hungrier and have a stronger craving for food and regain their appetites.

Scientists have said the effect of this is from the actions of the cannabinoid molecules at specific cannabinoid receptor sites within the brain, so this triggers hunger and helps gain weight back.

Relieves Stress

Lastly, THCA is therapeutic and relieves a person of stress and puts you in an exciting state without intoxication. It helps to regulate mood and the main reason why people consume it as edible is it helps their brain and physical state of mind to be relaxed.

Conclusion

Now you know some of the health benefits of THCA, the non-psychoactive counterpart to THC. Even though it demonstrates a range of potential health benefits, from neuroprotection to stress relief, there should be a responsible use of this cannabinoid because excessive intake has its side effects.

So, it is advisable to seek a medical consultation before exploring THCA and its therapeutic possibilities.