The eggsthat common food in our kitchens, turn out to be much more than a simple ingredient.

They are a real powerhouse in terms of health benefits. Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner, incorporating eggs into our diet can have a significant impact on our well-being. From complete proteins to essential nutrients, these foods offer us a series of advantages that are worth knowing.

One of the main The advantages of eggs is their high protein concentration complete. With approximately 6 grams of protein and all nine essential amino acids, which our bodies cannot produce on their own, eggs are an excellent source of this macronutrient.

In addition, the white of the egg is low in fat and cholesterol, which makes them even more attractive for those who seek to maintain a balanced diet.

But protein isn’t the only thing eggs offer. They are nutrient-dense, meaning they contain a high amount of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids per calorie. By consuming an egg, we get high-quality protein, as well as selenium, phosphorus, choline, vitamin B12, and multiple antioxidants that help keep our cells healthy.

Concerned about your cholesterol? Don’t worry, the eggs can help you. While it is true that eating eggs can raise levels of LDL, also known as “bad” cholesterol, it has been shown to increase HDL, the so-called “good” cholesterol. Additionally, eggs can help lower triglycerides, another important factor related to cardiovascular health.

If you’re looking to prevent strokes, adding an egg to your daily diet could be a beneficial option.. According to a recent Chinese study, people who consume about one egg a day are 30% less likely to die from a hemorrhagic stroke compared to those who do not consume eggs.

Another aspect to highlight is that eggs can be allies in portion control. At only 70 calories per egg, it’s easy to calculate how much we’re consuming. In addition, they are easy to transport, which makes them an ideal option to take a quick and healthy lunch.

In economic terms, eggs are also an affordable option. Priced at around 20 cents a serving, they offer high-quality protein at a very affordable cost. Combine them with a slice of whole wheat bread, avocado and hot sauce, and you have a complete meal at a very convenient price.

Despite their bad rap in the past, eggs have been shown to be heart-healthy. Even people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes can include them in their diet without increasing their chances of heart disease. Recent studies have revealed that those who consume around one egg a day are almost 20% less likely to develop heart disease compared to those who do not consume them.

Another benefit of eggs is their ability to keep us satisfied for longer.. By consuming them for breakfast, we are more likely to eat less throughout the day, which can be helpful for those looking to manage their weight. On average, teens who eat an egg in the morning consume 130 fewer calories at lunch.

Also, eggs are good for our eyes. They contain antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which help prevent eye diseases such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.

Health benefits of eggs

Although these antioxidants are also found in leafy green vegetables, eggs are a better source due to their ability to facilitate nutrient absorption.

Last but not least, eggs are beneficial for our brain function. They contain vitamin D, which is important for brain health, as well as choline, an essential nutrient for communication between nerve cells.