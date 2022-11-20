The cane sugar or brown sugar, while it goes through fewer chemical and refining processes, is still high in calorie content. This kind of sugar It is obtained from a plant that grows in tropical areas.

Cane sugar does not go through as many refining processes and contains part of the cane molasses, which gives it a sweeter and more characteristic flavor than cane sugar that has undergone a refining treatment where it is removed much of that molasses.

Compared to the sugar marketed in larger quantities, cane sugar contains a little more fiber, B vitamins and minerals such as calcium, sodium, potassium, magnesium, but this does not mean that it is completely healthy.

Diabetics should not take any of these sugars as a sweetener because they all rapidly raise glycemic levels. Another of the properties of cane sugar is that it does not have gluten, so it can be taken in case of igluten intolerance (celiac).

Some investigations have verified the cosmetic properties of sugar cane, thanks to its glycolic acid content, an excellent antiseptic to prevent acne and a good exfoliant, since it acts against impurities and is capable of eliminating dead cells from the layers. external to the skin.

The consumption of cane in its natural form is recommended instead of the consumption of refined sugar, which comes from its processing. In this way we obtain energy without consuming an excessive amount of sugar, since to produce a kilo of sugar, 8.9 kilos of cane are needed.

The consumption of cane sugar produced in the Mexican countryside is preferable to that of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), which has increased its use as a sweetener for various food products and sugary drinks, and also has greater metabolic impacts.

However, we must bear in mind that the maximum tolerable limit for the consumption of added sugars is 10 coffee spoons per day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), indicates the page elpoderdelconsumidor.org.mx