Health has already begun to administer the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine to immunosuppressed people, following the protocol established by the national strategy. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, confirmed that this new phase of the campaign begins in all areas of health. This fourth dose is specifically aimed at people with very high-risk conditions due to being immunocompromised, as is the case with transplant recipients. Health estimates that there are about 2,500 people in this situation.

At the moment, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) still does not contemplate the extension of this fourth dose to the general population, while the United States has approved this new puncture for those over 50. In Spain, the Andalusian Government has requested this fourth dose for users of nursing homes.