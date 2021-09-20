Josefa Martínez receives, on December 27, the first dose of the vaccine. He was the first person to be vaccinated in the Region of Murcia. / Alfonso Duran

Health will begin this week the administration of the

third dose to users of nursing homes, as announced this Monday by the counselor, Juan José Pedreño. At the same time, this new dose will continue to be inoculated into immunosuppressed or especially vulnerable patients. Some 400 people have already received this new puncture. The Ministry advocated extending the third dose to workers in residences and social health centers, as well as to health system personnel.

Likewise, the Ministry continues with its recruitment efforts to try to expand vaccination coverage in the Region as much as possible. Nails

133,000 people have not received any doses, although in the telephone calls that are being made to try to convince the undecided or reluctant, the rejection detected is minimal. “27,000 calls have been made, and in only 2% of the cases there has been a rejection of the vaccine,” Pedreño explained. The council appealed to those who have not yet come to the vaccination points. “It is an act of responsibility with them and of solidarity with those around them,” he warned.

A total of

1,121,214 people (74.2% of the population of the Region) have already completed the full guideline, according to the latest balance published by the Ministry of Health, last Friday. They represent 85.6% of the target population (those over 12 years of age).