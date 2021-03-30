The Ministry of Health will take this Wednesday one more step in the fight against the pandemic and will begin to vaccinate people born in 1956 and 1957, that is, those who have 64 and 65 years. This group is made up of more than 14,000 people, according to sources from the regional Executive. Vaccination of the general population of this age group will begin, initially, in Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The forecast is to summon 8,300 people in the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia, 4,200 in the Cabezo Beaza pavilion in Cartagena and 1,600 in the Felipe VI pavilion in Lorca. All of them will be scheduled for a second dose in June.

In the case of the Cartagena pavilion, the vaccination will be carried out, uninterrupted, from early this Wednesday until night, according to municipal sources. Volunteers from Civil Protection will help health personnel to coordinate the day. In Lorca, the toilets will be dedicated to applying punctures from 9 to 17 hours.

The Ministry of Health explained that Vaccination in this age group will be progressively extended to the rest of the municipalities of the Region depending on the available doses.

The President of the Government, Fernando López Miras, chose this Tuesday to announce this advance through his Twitter account. “We continue to protect the population, as quickly as possible, with the vaccines that we have available,” stressed the Chief Executive on his social networks.

Inoculation of the general population between 55 and 65 years of age began with AstraZeneca last week in some communities and started in others, such as Murcia. In parallel, the immunization of those over 80 years of age and highly dependent. The spokesperson for the Covid technical committee, Jaime Pérez, specified last Monday that 48,334 people from this group have already received the second dose and there are about 22,000 to receive it, so the guideline would have been completed by more than 60%.

In crops of nobody



The Ministry maintains that you can finish with the first dose to those over 80 in mid-April, as planned. Until then, the next highest priority group must wait, the one between 70 and 79 years old.

The decision to limit the AstraZeneca vaccine to those under 65 has resulted in citizens between 65 and 79 years old -those who were born between 1942 and 1956- are in no man’s land. This group sees how the doses are administered to those over 80 and to people younger than them – those who are vaccinated with AstraZeneca – despite being one of the major risk groups. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), around 170,500 people in the Region are in this age group.

On the other hand, Health has detected an outbreak of coronavirus in seven students and a teacher at the Juan Ramón Jiménez de Cieza school, as confirmed by the director of this center, Clara López. He explained that “the first case was perceived last week in a Nursery class, then proceeded to practice the tests on the rest of the students”, not ruling out that there will be new positives in the coming days. The manager of Area IX, Carlos Arenas, made a new appeal to the population to take extreme precautions, since the town seems to be headed for a rebound in cases.

The Region has managed to date 227,530 of the 264,035 doses received of the coronavirus vaccine, which represents 86.17%. In Spain, 7,736,611 doses of the vaccines had been administered until Tuesday, 90.9% of those distributed.