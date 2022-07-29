The language of scientific studies can be imposing and disconcerting. However, being able to understand them protects us from hasty conclusions and false or, at least, biased and poorly explained information. Here are some tools to not get lost in these texts and to know if we can trust them.

“According to a scientific study”: this is how they justify thousands of headlines from the most serious conclusions to the most absurd claims. The umbrella of the scientific study seems to validate any information that precedes it and the search for journalistic impact leads to presenting any result as an absolute and definitive truth.

In addition, if for some reason we have the impulse to click on that study that is cited to try to corroborate its information, we find pages and pages of scientific terms, numbers and statistics in a technical English that we do not learn in the series (and that, in fact, it is a great scientific and research barrier for non-English speaking territories).

However, we invite you not to lose heart and we offer you here some keys to unravel this gibberish and be able to critically face scientific studies and their conclusions.

First: click and open the article

Now that we have it in front of us, the first thing we can do is check in which magazine it is being published. The prestige of a scientific journal such as ‘Nature’ or ‘Science’, just to name a few, is recognized and is usually a guarantee of quality. However, this does not mean that famous publications sometimes present poorly done studies, nor does it mean that a small and little-known specialized journal cannot offer good information.

To have more conclusions, we can look at the authors. It gives us clues to see what specialties they have (it is not the same to have an infectologist talk about Covid-19 than someone specialized in heart disease); also in which universities or research centers they work and if they have published other studies (for example, to see if they defend a particular line when it comes to controversial issues).

Second: “Follow the money”

Normally in that same section it appears if there is any conflict of interest between the researchers and the subject under investigation. Which brings us to another point of interest: financing. It is usually public information who has put the money to carry out the study (if it does not appear, it is necessary to be suspicious), something that allows us to see if there is any bias that could affect the results of the study. For example, it is not the same for a pharmacist to investigate a drug as it is to be done by a foundation or a university with public funding. Perhaps they will not manipulate the results, but they will be interested in researching what will help them earn money.

However, private financing is not always problematic. Carrying out studies can be extremely expensive and public entities do not manage to contribute enough. Of course: we must review the conclusions of the study more suspiciously in case we detect any link between money and the result.

Third: how much review has the study passed?

Before being published in journals, studies undergo a long process of review and editing. Two or more experts on the subject matter are sent to look for possible flaws and give the green light or suggest modifications: this process is known as peer review and usually offers quality assurance.

They are sometimes published prior to this process and become preprint studies. That does not mean that they do not have good information, but it is important to take it into account. In the same way, there are peer-reviewed studies that may have biases, especially if they are shared (for example, gender, racial or class biases).

Fourth: what are we talking about?

It seems incredible, but many times the confusion starts here. Scientific studies seek to answer only one question or to corroborate a hypothesis. And they can be very specific: for example, knowing if there was a rebound of Covid-19 in a school after removing the mandatory mask. Being clear about this question or hypothesis prevents us from jumping to conclusions: if the study finds that there was no rebound in Covid-19, that is all the answer I was looking for. From there, for example, we cannot extrapolate that masks do not prevent Covid-19 infections among children.

Normally, reading the section called “Abstract” helps: it summarizes the objectives of the study, the methods used and the main results.

Fifth: how do you look for the answers?

To know if the conclusions are reliable, the key is usually to see how the research team searched for the answer to their question. What type of study is it? Is it about animals or about humans? How many people are part of your sample? Asking ourselves these questions gives us clues about the limitations of the study, those places that it does not cover or those questions that it does not resolve. In fact, no study is exempt from limitations and many tend to explain them at some point in the article.

For example, it is not the same for a study to be carried out on three people as on 300 or 3,000. Normally, especially in the health sciences, a larger sample tends to give more reliability, although studies done with very small samples can also offer very valuable information (for example, how three paraplegics managed to walk again after surgical and technological intervention ).

Especially in large studies that use data from thousands of people, it is worth checking for possible population biases that we sometimes miss. Are most of them men or women? White, Asian, Afro, Latino? How old are them? For example, one of the criticisms leveled at the large study linking the Epstein-Barr virus to mononucleosis is that it used data from US veterans: mostly male, young, and white.

In this case, we cannot fail to explain another great key: correlation is not causality. If the study finds that two variables are related (for example, having been vaccinated against Covid-19 and having suffered changes in the menstrual cycle), it does not explain more than a trend of link between both variables. It does not conclude that one variable causes the other.

Nor is it the same for a drug to be useful in mice as it is to be useful in humans: these can be promising results, as long as we take these limitations into account.

Sixth and last: absolute truth does not exist

This is perhaps the most difficult truth to accept. Science is built step by step, like a house whose bricks are scientific studies that accumulate and form a structure. We will almost never find definitive conclusions or resounding affirmations that are never going to be discussed again.

It’s possible that one study will come out showing “green” and then another will show “red”: that just tells us that we need to keep digging to find out which one was right, or which color is the middle ground that achieves scientific consensus.

To consider that the studies are going to be the definitive answer to our questions and that they become truths written in stone is to deceive ourselves.

* To make this text we have the advice of: Míriam Comet, disseminator and Master of Neuroscience at the Autonomous University of Barcelona; Sergio Ferrer, scientific journalist and collaborator of Science Media Center Spain; Carlos Eduardo Pérez, infectious disease doctor at the National University of Colombia; Javier Romero, marine biologist and professor at the University of Barcelona; Daniela Soto, a bioengineer specializing in health sciences at the University of Davis.