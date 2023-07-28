The Bangladeshi health authorities indicated that they fear a new record of deaths from the infectious disease in 2023. So far this year, 201 deaths have already been reported, a figure close to the 280 deaths reported by the country in all of 2022. The WHO has also warned that this year the entire world could face record numbers of infections and deaths because climate change and meteorological phenomena such as droughts, floods and rising temperatures are promoting the reproduction of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which transmits the illness.

