The regional government has not yet decided what measures it will take when the state of alarm ends, starting next Sunday. As reported this Monday by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, the Community is waiting for the report of the legal services to know what restrictions it can impose when it does not have the legal coverage provided by the state of alarm. Without it, the curfew will not be decreed and probably neither will the perimeter closure of the Region of Murcia.

For this reason, the Covid Monitoring Committee decided at its meeting this Monday to extend all the measures in force in the Region of Murcia. The councilor began his appearance by insisting once again on the “uncertainty” that will be generated by the new scenario that opens from Sunday to “lack of plan B”. The concern, Pedreño said, derives from the fact that the accumulated incidence in Spain is still “high” and from the new variants.

However, he stressed again that the Region of Murcia is in a much more favorable situation than most communities, with a cumulative incidence of 73 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, and 35 at 7 days. In addition, Pedreño also stressed that it is the community with the best percentages of both hospital beds (1.77%) and ICU (4.42%). “But we cannot relax, and prudence and caution are what have led us to this situation,” he warned.