There will not be a specific plan, at least for the moment, to vaccinate tourists who are away from their places of residence this summer, but Health and the autonomies agreed today to authorize the communities so that they can merge all of them into a single group. age cohorts, if they deem it necessary. This extreme flexibility of the appointment system by age groups – explained the technicians of the Vaccine Conference – in principle would prevent free gaps in the agendas of the immunization centers on account of the holidays and would allow to continue maintaining the rhythm of inoculations with with a view to achieving the goal of 70% of the population with the complete pattern (herd immunity).

“Taking into account the greater availability of vaccines in these coming weeks, the current epidemiological situation and the entry into the summer period, and due to organizational and feasibility issues, the recruitment of different groups may overlap”, was the literal agreement reached this Tuesday in the body that brings together the general directors of the Ministry of Health and the communities and that, de facto, gives the green light to end the age citation system, although with nuances, because the commission specifies that although they are based on a single group, must “maintain descending age order”.

What will be the eighth update of the vaccination strategy establishes the following three groups, which are the ones that will be able to merge into one: group 11 (people between 30 and 39 years old); group 12 (between 20 and 29 years old) and group 13 (between 12 and 19 years old).