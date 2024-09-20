The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, announced today the launch of the Professional Diploma in Emergency and Crisis Healthcare, with the aim of raising the level of national preparedness and building qualified local capacities to deal with and confront the challenges posed by natural and humanitarian disasters with high efficiency, professionalism and expertise..

The launch ceremony of the programme, which was attended by a group of specialists in this field, was attended by a number of officials, managers and stakeholders from various governmental and private agencies..

The program, which is run by a group of specialists in this field, aims to provide its members with specialized knowledge, practical training, and the skills necessary to raise the level of preparedness and readiness, planning and effective response during emergencies and disasters, and enhancing coordination within the health care system, thus contributing to improving patient care outcomes in emergencies and health crises..

His Excellency Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, stressed the importance of this program, which comes as a strategic step and within the commitment of the Dubai Health Authority and its continuous efforts in cooperation with its strategic partners to qualify specialized cadres that contribute to enhancing readiness and maximum response to confront disasters and health emergencies, and dealing with them with professionalism, efficiency and high professionalism to protect lives and property..

Al Ketbi said: The Authority’s partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government in this field is an important step towards building advanced local capabilities in disaster and health crisis management, as this partnership helps in providing distinguished education and training in line with international standards in disaster and crisis management, and contributes to building a more sustainable, flexible, prepared and responsive health system for emergencies, stressing the Authority’s commitment to investing in developing skills and knowledge to achieve the best levels of health care for patients and society in general, at all times..

Al Ketbi praised the pioneering role played by the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government and its tangible efforts in designing and implementing diverse and innovative educational programmes that are in line with the needs of the stage, and contribute to enhancing national capabilities, and preparing leaders who possess the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve sustainable development, face challenges and adapt to the changes of the era..

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, said that these initiatives are part of the school’s efforts to develop cadres capable of addressing health and emergency challenges in society. He stressed that this cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority reflects the school’s commitment to providing quality programs that contribute to developing the leadership skills and capabilities of health cadres in the UAE. Al Marri added: “We seek to be a key partner in supporting national efforts to enhance institutional efficiency and prepare future leaders, in line with the UAE government’s directives to build a healthy and safe society.

Aisha Al Shamsi, Director of Executive Education Programmes at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, said that the “Professional Diploma in Emergency and Crisis Healthcare” programme aims to provide healthcare professionals with the modern skills needed to anticipate health risks and emergencies and the ability to confront and deal with them in innovative ways. She pointed out that the programme focuses on enhancing the readiness of healthcare professionals to confront emergencies and disasters by developing an effective and proactive response to these situations..

Program objectives

Dr. Ramadan Al Balooshi, Advisor to the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority and Acting Director of the Public Health Protection Department, explained the importance of this program, which aims to prepare participants to adapt and deal with the various challenges and scenarios that may be encountered in emergencies and health disasters, enhance readiness to provide immediate first aid, support the mental health of individuals affected by emergencies and disasters, and develop the leadership and communication skills necessary to coordinate and lead healthcare teams in disasters and crises..

The program also aims to promote ethical standards and professional conduct in providing care during emergencies and disasters, and to encourage continuous learning and professional development to keep pace with the best evolving practices in the field of health care in emergencies and disasters..

Dr. Al Balushi said that the program targets emergency physicians, critical care nurses, paramedics and emergency medical technicians. (EMTs)disaster response coordinators, public health professionals, hospital directors and administrators, military medical personnel, community health workers, government officials, policy makers involved in emergency management, volunteers and NGO staff (NGO) Disaster relief workers, safety and security professionals, occupational health professionals, and quality professionals.