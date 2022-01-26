Sinaloa.- The councilors Reynaldo Gonzalez MezaPAS and Robert Rodriguezfrom Morena, agreed that health authorities are the ones they have to make the decision of the Mazatlan Carnival.

“Then why did they vote for a municipal president, the responsibility falls on the authority, it is not necessary make a query, it’s out of place”, he expressed. Roberto Rodríguez pointed out that the issue of health cannot be thrown away.

That is why the secretariat is the one who must give the last result. Faced with the question that the mayor said that 800 million pesos would be lost if the celebration is canceled, the mayor mentioned: “I do not know how much a life costs, we cannot put the lives of Mazatlecos at risk.”