The health authorities in the country represented by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Health Authority announced the completion of the electronic link between the national unified national health file “My Care” and the “Malafy” platform of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the “Nabidh” platform of the Dubai Health Authority. This link aims to Unify patients’ health data in one national platform, to enhance the quality of medical services and reach an integrated health system that is in line with international standards.

An agreement was signed to link “My Care”, “Malaffi” and “Nabidh” within the activities of the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2023 in Dubai. Ahmed Ali Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, and His Excellency Ahmed Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Health Services Sector signed on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Joint institutional support, representing the Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Hamid Ali Al Hashemi, advisor to the office of the head of the department and digital health, representing the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

The integration of platforms is an important achievement in the field of health care in the country, which comes within the strategy of digital transformation of health care facilities to build a sustainable and effective health system, to enable patients to obtain distinguished health care services.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Ahmed Ali Dashti, confirmed that the completion of the link between the national health platforms constitutes a prominent national achievement in which digital health records in the country are gathered in one common platform, to simplify the sharing of health data and provide easier and more flexible access. An analysis of big data as an important tool for improving the quality of healthcare.

For his part, Dr. Hamed Al Hashemi, Advisor to the Head of the Department at the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said, “The merging of the “Rayati” and “Malaffi” and “Nabed” platforms is a qualitative step in efforts to improve the health and safety of community members in the country, as the UAE’s experience in exchanging health information has become A distinguished model that is appreciated and cared for by other health systems in the region.”

Al Hashemi added: “Data is an essential element that contributes to the strengthening of health systems, as it helps doctors to make medical decisions that suit patients, and makes us able to analyze them and turn them into information that we rely on in developing and launching programs and initiatives and setting the necessary policies to make society healthier, and to consolidate the position of the state.” The UAE is distinguished in digital health in the world.”

For his part, Director of the Smart Health Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ali Al-Ajmi, indicated that the unified national health platform aims to bring about a radical change in the digital transformation of the healthcare sector in the UAE. Health information is encrypted over a secure network. Linking “My Care” with “My File” of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and “Nabidh” of the Dubai Health Authority represents a qualitative leap at the state level. The number of medical records related to my care system has reached more than 1.9 billion medical records for 9.5 million patients, which can be accessed through More than 90,000 health service providers in 3,057 medical facilities are connected to the system.

In his turn, Director of the Informatics and Smart Health Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Muhammad Al-Ridha, said that linking “Nabid”, “My Care” and “My File” reflects the level of integration of roles and unity of goals between the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and is established in At the same time, the value of joint work, and its importance in reaching a first-class health model to follow.

Dr. Al Redha stressed that the health sector in the country is witnessing rapid development and successive qualitative leaps, especially in the aspect of digital transformation, in which the UAE has made an important stride, and succeeded through it in developing the health care system. Dr. Al Redha stated that the “Nabidh” platform came with continuous efforts made by the Dubai Health Authority, in order to serve the community and its members in the desired manner, and thus enhance the state’s directions and Dubai’s aspirations in achieving global competitiveness in the health field.

Malaffi connects almost the entire healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, including all of the emirate’s hospitals and 2,000 public and private healthcare institutions. It allows more than 45,000 authorized users to access 900 million medical records of more than 7 million patients, according to the highest standards of privacy and information security.