In the face of the increasing number of salmonella infections in the United States, the health authorities issued a funny recommendation, asking Americans to stop kissing their chickens and other poultry.

“Do not accept or embrace poultry, and do not eat or drink near them,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement.

According to the same authority, the increase in the number of salmonella infections is partly related to this behavior: 163 cases have been recorded since mid-February, including 34 requiring hospitalization.

She added, “Interviews with patients showed that contact with poultry may have been the source of the epidemic.”

And the US Centers have warned that even if they appear clean, these poultry, such as chickens or ducks, may carry salmonella, a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Health authorities also recommended washing hands well after contact with poultry, and discouraging children to play with them.

Usually, the infection is transmitted through eating eggs or dairy products that carry the disease. Tens of millions of infections are recorded each year, but they are rarely fatal.