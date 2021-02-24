“We did not know the dangerousness of the products”

Jacky Ollivier, 70 years old Former machine adjuster

Initially a general maintenance technician, Jacky then became a machine adjuster of choice. “When I arrived, I barely knew how to tighten bolts, I learned a lot on the job”, he explains. At the end of the line, he had to take care of the devices that sorted out non-compliant or broken glass containers. Even while working in the cold sector of the factory, he “Profited” toxic fumes from glassware. “We were mostly exposed to noise, but we also breathed fumes, as there were no partitions in the workshop. And then, all the broken pots went down into a trap door, from which dust escaped ”, he testifies. Smartphone in hand, he shows a photo from the last years of glassmaking: a thick fog floats at the workstation. “We knew we risked becoming deaf, that we were exposed to products, but we did not know how dangerous it was. Asbestos, we saw it as junk. Me, I worked thirty-three years in the factory, we found that natural ”, sums up simply this former CGT delegate who, like the other retirees of the glassworks present that day, explains having liked his work.

Even now, his friend Alain, yet a CFDT delegate, is certain of it: the multiple sclerosis that Jacky contracted a few months after his dismissal is intimately linked to his past working conditions, but also to the emotional thunderclap caused by the closure of factory. Impossible to be recognized as an occupational disease, his multiple sclerosis is not the only one of his concerns. Now aged 70, he fears developing other serious pathologies such as cancer, which has already claimed 4 of the 60 former glassmakers who are now calling OI Manufacturing to account before the Lyon Court of Appeal, more others that were not part of the procedure. L. N.

“A fight to protect workers”

Alain Besson, 67 years old Former team leader

In his thirty-year career in glassmaking, Alain has had many positions in the Givors factory. Entered as a machine adjuster of choice, he worked as an electromechanic, experienced shift work, before gradually climbing the hierarchical levels and ending up as a team leader. “I was appointed manager of the manufacturing change team, which was known to be a crazy team. I was told: “We put you an office under the vaults, the person in charge who lasted the longest held eighteen months.” I stayed there for years ”, he remembers, laughing and calling Jacky, who was part of the famous team, to witness. Executive but also CFDT delegate, this free spirit admits to having sometimes had the impression of having “the ass between two chairs”, but assumes to have had this double hat. “For me, unionism meant defending employees by defending the factory, not against the factory. “

Despite his rivalry “Always respectful” with the CGT, when it was a question of fighting for the survival of the factory and then to have the responsibility of Danone and OI Manufacturing recognized in the multiplication of the pathologies which gnaw the former glassmakers, he did not hesitate. If he chose, in a personal capacity, not to be part of the legal proceedings, he supports the fight of his former colleagues. “The goal is not to give money to the dead, it is to do what there is to do to protect men”, considers the one who has known other more modern glassworks “But not so much better”, in terms of security, than that of Givors. “There is research to be done on mineral oils, on suction. We can reduce noise by lowering the pace ”, he listed among other ideas that would reduce exposure to the various risks intrinsic to the manufacture of hollow glass. L. N.

“I want them to pay for what they did to us”

Bruno Cordero, 61 years old Former machine maintenance technician

A machine maintenance technician for thirteen years, Bruno, for his part, experienced the work on the hot side of the factory, full of the fumes of oils used to lubricate the molds and heated by the drop of incandescent glass giving off toxic fumes. ” It was Germinal, it was a hard job. We were breathing shit, we were hot. We had to talk to each other by signs because we didn’t get along. But I liked my job, it was technical, I had to quickly restart the machines ”, he recounts. And then, as he points out, in chorus with his former colleagues, “The Givors glassworks was a family”. “You never let a guy fend for himself. Even if we were not on call, we came to help. And then, in a glass factory like this, it was better to lend a hand if you didn’t want everything to catch fire ”, he remembers. “We didn’t realize the risks. But we knew that the smoke was not good. One day, the guy who was in charge of the surface treatments came to raise the hood to clean it with a blower. I saw a cloud emerge, it took me by the throat, I left running. Him, that made him laugh, but afterwards, he coughed up blood and he died of it ”, he recalls. For him, the decision to hold his former employer to account was imposed by itself. “When the association of former glassmakers began to launch a procedure, I went to see Christian (Cervantes, spearhead of the battle of the former glassmakers, who died in 2012 of a double cancer – Editor’s note) at his home to talk about it. I thought to myself, “I’m going to attack too. They poisoned us, they have to pay ””, he explains. Despite the fight, he tries to keep the idea of ​​the disease at bay. “Asbestos shows, for example, I don’t watch. I’d rather know nothing and be taken to the hospital the day I fall ill. Somehow, that’s anxiety too. Despite everything, we have a brain, it’s hard not to think about it ”, he thinks. L. N.