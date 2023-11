Typically, more than 30 cancer patients were referred from Gaza to other centers in Palestinian territories such as East Jerusalem or the West Bank. More than 2,000 people were diagnosed each year. Now, these people remain stranded in the enclave without access to the only hospital that offered cancer services: the Palestinian-Turkish Friendship Hospital, which stopped operating on November 1 due to lack of fuel.

