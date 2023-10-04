Invited by the main patient associations (Aipaf, Anaa and Anmaa) on the occasion of National Alopecia Areata Day, representatives of the scientific societies (Adoi and Sidemast) and institutions met during an event held in Rome, in collaboration with Fb&Associati, to increase awareness, understanding and standards of care of this autoimmune disease which manifests itself particularly on the skin, with hair loss, but which has important implications on the quality of life, especially for the youngest of the 118 thousand Italian patients.