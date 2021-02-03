The Region of Murcia presented to the Interterritorial Health Council its concern about the possible incidence of new strains in the territory and requested that “A coordinated study is deepened that gives answers at the national level, if necessary”. The counselor of the branch, Juan José Pedreño, participated this Wednesday in the meeting with representatives of all the communities and the Ministry of Health, in which he explained that the situation in the Region of Murcia continues with the trend of reduction of daily cases of infections and the incidence rate, which fell by 40% in the last epidemiological week.

The Region of Murcia insists that the Ministry enable the necessary mechanisms to guarantee the supply of compromised vaccines and expedite their shipment in order to continue advancing in the vaccination process. In addition, it requests the Minister that, within the spirit of co-governance that governs this state of alarm, the Communities be provided with more tools so that they can act in certain cases, how to extend and adjust the curfew or the possibility of confinement for certain areas, municipalities or neighborhoods.

“The situation continues to be worrying in hospitals, and specifically in intensive care units, although we have detected a stabilization of the figures and we hope that it will begin to decline”, they indicate from Health, while pointing out that “the measures of The shocks agreed in the Region of Murcia are bearing fruit and we have managed to contain the growth of the curve, decreasing both the incidence rate of 14 and that of 7 days.

On the other hand, the Region experienced a notable decrease in the positivity rate, going from percentages close to 20% in mid-January, to a drop of 10% in recent days. Regarding the progress of the vaccination campaign, the Region is one of the communities with the highest percentage of doses administered over those delivered.