The new regional head of Health, Juan José Pedreño, premiered yesterday at the Interterritorial Council, already chaired by Minister Carolina Darias, with two requests: that Health guarantee the shipments of vaccines to the autonomous communities, and their periodicity, as well as that allow the passage to the second stage of the campaign, in order to begin with the immunization of those over 80 years of age. Pedreño believes that his vaccination “would imply reducing the enormous risk that this vulnerable group currently runs given the number of infections registered this month.”

Regarding the agreement on the application of the Vaccination Strategy against Covid-19 in Spain, the counselor suggested that the forecasts for sending doses to the autonomous regions be published and that the device be reinforced in order to accelerate the campaign, ” avoiding further delays that can alternate schedules ». Pedreño stressed the need for national protocols “to be more detailed to favor their adaptation by the autonomous communities depending on the circumstances of each territory.”

Despite the fact that the incidence of the third wave of the pandemic begins to decline, the Health Minister warned that “we are in the most critical week at the healthcare level.” And he asked the Ministry “for more tools so that the autonomous communities can act in certain cases.” Specifically, he referred to being able to extend or adjust the curfew and the possibility of ordering confinements by zones or neighborhoods.

Despite the problems with the arrival of the doses, the Government maintains that 70% of the population will be vaccinated “in the summer”



However, in her first Interterritorial Council as head of Health, Carolina Darias followed in the wake of her predecessor, Salvador Illa, and did not respond to the majority request of the communities, who again demanded a change in the state of alarm to advance the touch curfew at 20.00 from 22.00 in which it is established in the current legislative framework. Darias, flanked by the Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta, and by the Director of Emergencies, Fernando Simón, reiterated that the autonomies still have “margin” to take “measures within the current state of alarm.”

Along the same lines, Simón encouraged the communities to put “the maximum” of restrictions within the current legal framework. “If we manage to properly apply all the measures that the autonomies have at their disposal, we can control the situation. Now we have to make an effort for a radical control “, added the director of the Center for Emergencies and Health Alerts.

The current epidemiological situation in several regions, with accumulated incidents of over a thousand cases, shows the seriousness of the situation, but the Government insists over and over again on the same arguments, the possibility of stretching the current state of alarm. Yesterday Darias did it in every possible way, even when Simón admitted that the pandemic situation will continue to be very complicated in the coming days, among other reasons, due to the virulence of the British variant, which in some areas of the country already represents the 20% of cases, although on average, its prevalence is between 5% and 8%. The counselor Pedreño claimed at this point the utmost urgency in taking measures to combat the new strains.

In yesterday’s meeting, the Ministry did not listen to the communities that asked for measures to facilitate the extension of the use of FFP2 masks, as some countries of the European Union are doing, where their use is being forced. “It will be left for the next council”, just said Darias, although Simón stressed that the difference between the filters of the FFP2 and those of surgical masks, the most common in Spain, is small, especially when the entire population wears them .

“Corrective measures”



One of the highlights of the Interterritorial Council was that of vaccines. The Ministry of Health did not endorse the communities that have decided not to inject the second dose to people who have been immunized irregularly during the first part of the campaign. Darias affirmed that those vaccinated who have skipped the protocol “have to receive all the social rejection”, but also said that, at the time of inoculating the second dose, “medical criteria must be imposed”, that is, he was in favor of that they receive it, since the national vaccination strategy stipulates that the second dose must be injected three weeks after the first, in the case of Pfizer / BioNTech, and 28 days later, in the case of Moderna.

Of course, the plan approved yesterday by the Interterritorial Council empowers communities to take “corrective measures” (although not against people) to ensure that those vaccinated belong to the priority groups. In this sense, the Ministry remains optimistic and considers it possible that 70% of the population has been immunized “in the summer”, a tagline that Darias repeated on several occasions, implying that the deadline that the Government is given to reach this level of vaccination ends on September 21.

Despite the confrontation between the European Union and the pharmaceutical companies on account of the distribution of the vaccines, Darias explained that from next Monday Spain will have more doses of Pfizer, about 422,000 instead of the 350,000 usable so far, since the health services from all over the country will be able to obtain six doses from each vial, one more than originally planned by the company. The minister also reported that 52,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which has been inoculated since mid-January, will land in Spain next Sunday.