The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has called the Health Councilors of various autonomies to propose the possibility of closing all non-essential activity during Holy Week at 8:00 p.m. in the afternoon due to the increase in incidence in Spain and the threat of a fourth wave, according to El País

If at the press conference last Monday the Minister of Health indicated that the measures approved for Holy Week were a “minimum agreement” and that each community was free to approve tougher restrictions, now it is the ministry itself that is considering advancing the closing time of non-essential activity.

Regarding the curfew, it will also be discussed in the Interterritorial Council this afternoon if it is fixed from 23:00 to 06:00, as previously agreed or is brought forward to 22:00, the maximum allowed by the decree of the state of alarm. If he were to consider advancing it even further, this possibility would require a debate and a vote in the Congress of Deputies, since, so far, the text of the decree of the State of Alarm allows a flexibilization of the curfew forward or backward, but only from 10:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.

El Mundo also echoes this information and refers to regional sources. One of them affirms that the Minister of Health “groped” them so that ” We will value and treat today in the Interterritorial Council more restrictive measures for Easter. And she gave as an example that the non-essential activity operates until 8 pm “.

However, another source states that the measure I would not leave today the Interterritorial Health Council that is held at four pm. “They called us exclusively to test us about raising the curfew time in the face of worrying data indicating a fourth wave“, indicated sources of an autonomic government of the PP.