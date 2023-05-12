So the director of the Unit of melanoma oncology, oncological immunotherapy and innovative therapies of the Pascale Institute of Naples, who spoke today at the press conference to present the “I know too” information campaign on immuno-oncology

“Thanks to new therapies, and above all to immunotherapy, in melanoma we are able to heal 50% of patients with metastatic disease. It is therefore not true that there is no going back from the fourth stage, thanks to new drugs and immunotherapy c ‘is the possibility to make the disease chronic and even to recover”. This was stated by Paolo Ascierto, director of the Unit of melanoma oncology, oncological immunotherapy and innovative therapies of the Pascale Institute in Naples, who spoke today at the press conference for the presentation of the “I know too” information campaign on immuno-oncology.

“On melanoma – explained Ascierto – we have data at 7 and a half years, so even with the data we can say that it can be cured. It is clear that, if there is 50% of patients who survive and are cured, there is another 50% who continue to die. We must do a lot for these patients, go and find out what are the mechanisms of resistance to immunotherapy and find new drugs in order to raise the bar of patients who succeed. And ‘ a research that goes on, there are new drugs and there are certainly excellent prospects”. The information campaign “I know too” in this sense “is very important because there is a need for patients to be aware that with the new treatments we can also heal. Unfortunately not for everyone, this is clear, but it is the figure of 50% in melanoma is important. Melanoma responds better to immunotherapy, but also for other diseases there is a percentage of patients who can recover thanks to immunotherapy, and where it is used to prevent metastases”.