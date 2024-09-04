“Mirikizumab is the first drug against the p19 subunit of IL-23, approved for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis in adults. It is the first drug” of this new class, “that can be used for this type of patient”. This was stated by Alessandro Armuzzi, head of the Uo Ibd Humanitas in Rozzano (Milan) and professor of Gastroenterology at Humanitas University, participating in the press conference organized by Lilly on ‘Ulcerative colitis: from patient needs to new perspectives”.