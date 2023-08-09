The agri-food authorities reported that the country is free of bird flu for the first time since the first outbreak was reported in the country in February this year. Since then, 2.2 million birds have been affected in 18 outbreaks in commercial establishments in the southern country. The Government informed the World Health Organization about the new epidemiological situation and hopes that the entity will give its approval to the new situation.

