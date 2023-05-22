“It’s like a volcano, we know where they are but we can’t predict when they will erupt.” This is how Dr. Carlos Pérez describes the risk of future health crises. Climate change, deforestation and globalization predict that they will be “sooner rather than later”, as well. The lessons learned from Covid-19 could serve to prepare us, despite having weakened health systems.
#Health #prepared #pandemics #Covid19
